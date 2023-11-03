152 dengue patients die in southern region

BARISHAL, Nov 2: Over 33,000 dengue patients were admitted to different government hospitals in southern region till date while death toll stood at 152 including two ones on November 1.In 31 days of October, 48 dengue patients died out of about 8,000 patients admitted to the government hospitals in the district.At present, amid infection and fatality, the daily admission rate in government hospitals has decreased to nearly 250 against previous over 300.Though this decreasing rate is taken as a positive case by doctors, more than one specialist doctors said, patients are receiving treatment outside.On condition of anonymity, sources at the Department of Health (DoH), said, both infection and fatality rates are higher in Barishal than in Dhaka and Chattogram.Till October 1, about 25,000 dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals in different districts. Of them, 23,590 cured.But in October 18, the admission toll exceeded 30,000 while the death toll stood at 102 including 72 ones in Barishal.According to the DoH statistical data, 32,732 admitted patients were admitted while 150 died.On November 1, 242 dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals.Of total 11,740 admitted patients in different districts including 6,929 in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), 118 died including 116 in SBMCH. Most of them died within 24-26 hours after admission.About 7,000 dengue patients were admitted to Patuakhali District including Patuakhali Medical College Hospital while eight died.In Bhola District, 3,651 patients were admitted while 9 died, in Pirojpur 6,024 admitted while 12 died, in Barguna 3,851 admitted while 5 died, and in Jhalakathi 867 admitted while one died.DoH sources said, out of the total admitted patients in districts of Barishal Division, about 32,188 cured.Till November 1, the number of admitted dengue patients was 634 in two medical college hospitals, 5 general hospitals and 36 upazila health complexes in Barishal District. This figure is about 20 per cent less than previous week.Director of the DoH-Barishal Division Dr Shyamol Krishna Mandal said, there is no option to get rid of dengue other than eradicating aedes mosquito.This is being reminded to Barishal City Corporation, different municipalities and local administrations, the DoH official added.