10 killed, 10 injured in road mishaps

A total of 10 people including a man and his son were killed and at least 10 others including Ramgati Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Moulvibazar, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Laxmipur, Pirojpur, Cumilla, Chandpur, Chapainawabganj and Pabna, in recent times.SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Sreemangal Upazila of the district early Thursday.The deceased was identified as Tarek Chowdhury, 22. He was a joint general secretary of Sreemangal Government College Unit of the BCL.Police and local sources said a private car heading towards Moulvibazar from Sreemangal at early hours.On the way, the private car lost control over its steering and collided with a roadside tree in Noagaon area of the upazila at around 1 am.Five people including the driver of the private car were seriously injured at that time.Local people tried to rescue the injured but failed. Later on, police and Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tarek Chowdhury dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Jahangir Hossain Sarder confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A college student was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The accident took place in Jamira Mor area on the Daudpur-Bhaduria road of the upazila at night.The deceased was identified as Selim Mandal, 23, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Kotalpur Village under Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.Police and local sources said Selim Mandal was returning to his house from Nawabganj at night riding by a motorcycle.On the way, a tractor from Bhaduria hit the motorcycle in Jamira Mor area, which left the college student dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.Nawabganj PS OC Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.MADARIPUR: An elderly man and his son were killed and another was injured after being hit by a covered van on the Madaripur-Shariatpur highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The accident took place in Motherbazar area on the highway under the upazila at around 6:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Mohadev Debnath, 65, and his son Mithun Debnath, 15, residents of Thekerhat Palpara area under Khuajpara Union in the upazila. Mithun was a tenth grader of Thekerhat High School.According to the deceased's family members, Mohadev Debnath along with his son was returning home after attending a funeral ceremony in the evening riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw.When they reached Motherbazaar area, they fell on the highway after being hit by a Shariatpur-bound covered van coming from the opposite direction.The duo died on the spot as the covered van ran over them immediately and the auto-rickshaw driver was critically injured.Locals admitted the injured to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Madaripur Alaul Hasan said being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.The law enforcers have also arrested the driver of the covered van along with his vehicle and legal action would be taken in this regard, the ASP added.RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR: A journalist was injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.Injured Riaz Mahmud Benu is the president of Upazila Journalist Unity and Ramgati Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer.It was known that a speedy motorcycle hit him in front of his house near ASM Abdur Rob Government College Gate on the Alexander-Sonapur regional road in the afternoon, leaving the journalist injured.He was taken to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex first and then, shifted to a private clinic in Noakhali for better treatment.Ramgati PS OC Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the incident.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A fish trader was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.The accident took place in Mollabari area under Ikri Union of the upazila at around 5 am.The deceased was identified as Md Jalil Hawlader, 55, son of late Ismail Hawlader, a resident of Boyra Tala Village under Mathbaria Upazila in the district.According to local sources, Jalil Hawlader was heading towards Parerhat Fish Port in Indurkani Upazila from Mathbaria at dawn riding by a motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle hit a parked truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Mollabari area of Bhandaria Upazila, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them in this regard.Bhandaria PS OC Md Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident.CUMILLA: Two local leaders of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Juba Dal were killed after being run over by a bus in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.The accident took place in front of Taj Mahal Hotel of Mathua area under the upazila at around 6:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 40, a resident of Lalbagh Village under Sadar Dakshin Upazila in the district and the member secretary of Sadar Dakshin Upazila Unit Juba Dal; and Irfanul Haque Manik, 41, a resident of Gilatli Village of the same upazila and a joint convener of Sadar Dakshin Upazila Unit Juba Dal.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chauddagram Highway PS Tipu Roy said a Feni-bound bus of 'Jamuna Paribahan' from Cumilla ran over a motorcycle in front of Taj Mahal Hotel of Mathua area at around 6:30 pm, leaving the two of the motorcycle injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.CHANDPUR: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between the auto-rickshaw and a private car on the Chandpur-Cumilla highway in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place at around 8:30 am in front of Aliganj Majumdar Bari area on the highway under the upazila.The deceased was identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Ruhul Amin, 40, son of Sirajul Haque, a resident of Dhopalla Village under Shahrasti Upazila in the district.The accident occurred in the area when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a private car coming from the opposite direction at around 8:30 am, which left the driver of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and its two passengers injured, said Hajiganj PS OC Muhammad Abdur Rashid.Among the injured, Kaniz Fatima Anika was taken to a local hospital while another Ferdous Akhtar was admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka for better treatment.However, police seized both the vehicles from the scene.A case was filed with Hajiganj PS in this regard, the OC added.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed as a shallow engine-run power-tiller hit him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in Akandabaria intersection area under Moharajpur Union of the upazila at around 11 am.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Chapainawabganj Model PS OC Md Sajjad Hossain said the accident occurred when a sand-laden Shibganj-bound human hauler hit a bicycle in Akandabaria intersection area, which left the bicyclist dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The law enforcers, however, seized the killer vehicle and detained its driver Md Durul, 40, a resident of Babubazar Village under Kansat Union in Shibganj Upazila.A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard, the OC added.SANTHIA, PABNA: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The deceased was identified as Pias, 23, son of Rajab Ali Sheikh, a resident of Goalbaria Village under Khetupara Union in the upazila.The injured are: Habibur, 25, of Chakpatta Muktar Sura Village, and Farhad, 24, of Mahmudpur Village.Local and the deceased's family sources said the three friends were heading towards Khoyran Bridge riding by a motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle hit an electric pole after losing its control over the steering in Jorpukuria area on the Chinakhara-Satbaria road at around 7 pm, which left them seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pabna Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Pias dead and shifted injured Farhad to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.Madhpur Highway PS OC Joynal Abedin Sarker confirmed the incident.