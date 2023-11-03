Man arrested for raping child in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 2: Police on Wednesday arrested a man reportedly for raping a first grader child in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The arrested man is Almas Sarder, 56, a resident of Kanthaltali Village under Jainsar Union in the upazila.According to the case statement, the victim used to go to same primary school with the daughter of the accused.On Monday afternoon, the child went to Almas's house to know the school's homework from her friend. At that time, Almas lured the child and violated her in the empty house.The victim fell sick when she returned home. She was then taken to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex, where she disclosed the matter to her parents.Being informed, the victim's mother lodged a case with Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) accusing the Almas.Following this, police arrested the accused who then, confessed to his crime during primary questioning, said Mujahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS.The victim was sent to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital for better treatment and the arrested was produced before the court in the afternoon, the OC added.