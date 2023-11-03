Day-labourer dies as tree falls on him

BARISHAL, Nov 2: A day-labourer died as a tree fell on him in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The incident took place in Dakshin Dhandoba area of the upazila at around 9:30 am.Deceased Dilip Halder, 55, son of Jiten Halder, was a resident of the area.It was known that Dilip was cutting a tree on his house yard in the morning. At that time, the tree fell on him accidentally, which left the man dead on the spot.Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Model Police Station Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.