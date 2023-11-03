Day-labourer dies as tree falls on him

BARISHAL, Nov 2: A day-labourer died as a tree fell on him in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in Dakshin Dhandoba area of the upazila at around 9:30 am.
Deceased Dilip Halder, 55, son of Jiten Halder, was a resident of the area.
It was known that Dilip was cutting a tree on his house yard in the morning. At that time, the tree fell on him accidentally, which left the man dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Model Police Station Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft