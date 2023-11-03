Lumpy skin disease kills 50 cows in 10 months in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 2: Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is continuing to infect cows in Durgapur Upazila of the district, claiming over 50 ones in the last 10 months.According local sources, in the last 10 months, LSD affected 519 cows in the upazila. Panic of LSD is prevailing among cow owners and cattle farm owners.Finding no option, many cow owners are becoming victims of wrong treatment from rural quacks.There is no data of deaths of cows at the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS)-Durgapur.The number of infected cows is increasing day by day in each village in seven unions of the upazila. In addition to marginal farmers, cattle farm owners are in panic.Yet the upazila DoLS office asked registered veterinary doctors for providing rapid advice, and asking cow owners not to be panic, but aware.According to the DoLS, in this year, so far 519 LSD affected cows were treated in the upazila. But death record is not written in their data book. Both affected and cured numbers are same.Different local sources said, of the dead cows, mostly were 1 year to 8 months old.A 4 months old calf of Abdur Rahim of Kanthalbaria Village in the upazila died of LSD. "It was treated many ways. I myself is rural quack. The Calf could not be saved," he said.Despite many treatment, a cow of businessman Horipur Village in Durgapur Poura area Alamgir Hossain died on Sunday. The price of the cow was at least Tk 70,000.A 5 month old calf of Nasir Uddin of Sukhandighi Village at Joynagar Union died of LASD on October 9. It could not be saved by a lot of treatment.Monirujjaman Monir of Bokhtiarpur Village said, his one cow worth about Tk 1 lakh died.Jahidur Rahman of Shunpukuria Village his one month old calf died, but its mother cured after being treated.Two cows of Jamal of Belghoria Foyezer Mor area, one each cow of Rejaul Kzarim of Horipur Village, of Rony and Saiful of Dharampur Village, and one cow of Rejaul Karim of Ujalkholsi died.Upazila DoLS Officer Jannatul Ferdaus said, LSD-infected cows develop higher temperature. "We advise paracetamol for fever and histacin for sneezing. We also advise oral saline. This disease is spreading through pox virus," she added.She further said, it also spreads through flies, mosquitoes and blood-sucking grasshoppers.She advised keeping cowsheds clean and using mosquito curtains.If right time treatment is provided, the curing possibility is 100 per cent, the DoLS official maintained.When asked about exact number of fatality, she said, the right data are not available with them. "We are advising farmers through view-exchange meeting, yard meeting and seminar about prevention of LSD," she added.