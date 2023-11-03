Bhutan King to visit India

New Delhi, Nov 2: The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from November 3 to 10.He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar and senior officers will also call on him. The King will also visit Assam in northeast India and Maharashtra in the western part of the country.According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the eight-day visit will provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.The visit of the King comes within three weeks of China and Bhutan holding the 25th round of boundary talks in Beijing and signing a cooperation agreement on the "Responsibilities and Functions of the Joint Technical Team (JTT) on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Bhutan-China Boundary".