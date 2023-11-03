Video
Hamas fighters seek to block Israeli advance on Gaza City

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

GAZA, Nov 2 : Israeli tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City on Thursday but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels as the Palestinian death toll from nearly four weeks of bombardments mounted.

The war is closing in on the Gaza Strip's main population centre in the north where Israel has been telling people to evacuate as it vows to annihilate the Islamist group.

"We are at the gates of Gaza City," said Israeli military commander Brigadier General Itzik Cohen.

Fighters of Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed, in guerrilla-style operations against a far more powerful army.    
    �REUTERS




