Saudi starts fundraising drive for Gaza Palestinians

RIYADH, Nov 2: Saudi Arabia said Thursday it was launching a fundraising campaign for Palestinians in war-torn Gaza where Israel is pressing a massive military operation following the October 7 Hamas attacks.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler, donated 20 million Saudi riyals (roughly $5.3 million) to the campaign, the state-affiliated channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.The campaign "comes within the framework of the Kingdom's well-known historic role in standing with the brotherly Palestinian people," said Dr Abdullah al-Rabeeah, head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. �AFP