Israel renews Gaza camp strikes as UN warns of 'war crimes'

RAFAH, Nov 2: Israel hit Gaza's largest refugee camp with renewed air strikes Wednesday, prompting UN rights officials to warn that targeting densely populated residential areas "could amount to war crimes."Bombs struck the Jabalia camp for a second time in two days, pulverising buildings and, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, killing dozens of people.AFP witnessed extensive damage at the scene, with people frantically clawing through rubble to extract bloodied casualties.Israel said its fighter jets had carried out the strike, targeting "a Hamas command and control complex" and "eliminating" an undefined number of militants.Rescuers said "whole families" had died, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.Israel has hit 11,000-plus targets in Gaza since October 7 -- when Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel and killed 1,400 people, including many civilians who were shot in cold blood.Many nations backed Israel's right to strike back at Hamas, but as the civilian toll has mounted, so too has criticism of Israeli tactics.According to Gaza's health ministry, 8,796 Gazans have been killed so far, mostly women and children. Whole neighbourhoods in Gaza have been levelled.Israeli forces had already struck the Jabalia camp on Tuesday, killing at least 47 people, according to an AFP count.The United Nations decried Israel's most recent bombings, joining a chorus of international condemnation from as far afield as Bolivia, which severed diplomatic ties in protest.The UN's top human rights body -- citing "the high number of civilian casualties" and scale of destruction -- said it had "serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes."Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".Israel has rejected such accusations, saying Hamas deliberately uses civilian areas to hide command posts and arsenals that are used to attack Israeli civilians.The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday's strike on Jabalia had killed Hamas battalion commander Ibrahim Biari and destroyed an underground tunnel complex.Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht described Bihari as a "high-value target" who deployed Hamas commandos during the October 7 attacks and has since "overseen Hamas' battle efforts in northern Gaza.""Our war is not with the people of Gaza," he said. "The Palestinian people deserve peace and safety. Instead they are exploited as shields."Hamas said seven of the 240 hostages it is holding, including three foreign passport holders, died in Tuesday's bombing, a claim that was impossible to verify.The group's leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of committing "barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", saying it was covering its own "defeats".Earlier on Wednesday, hundreds of foreign passport holders, and wounded and sick Palestinians, were allowed to escape the fighting into Egypt, the first such evacuations since the war began.After weeks of waiting, of hoping, the gates at Rafah opened and whole families -- struggling under the weight of their few remaining worldly possessions -- rushed across the heavily fortified frontier.Ambulances whisked the wounded to the safety of Egyptian field hospitals, including one young boy with heavy bandaging around his stomachEgypt said in all 335 foreigners or dual nationals and 76 of the seriously wounded and sick had crossed.The Hamas government in Gaza said Thursday 195 people had been killed in Israeli strikes this week on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the tiny Palestinian territory."The victims of the first and second massacres in Jabalia exceed 1,000" including "martyrs and wounded", said a statement from the Hamas government press office, referring to strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday."We have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded," it said.AFP could not independently verify the figure.The Hamas-run health ministry says 8,796 people have died, mostly women and children, since Israel launched a massive ground and air assault following the October 7 Hamas attacks it says claimed 1,400 lives, also mostly civilians. �AFP