Police FC beats Sk Jamal to secure next round

Bangladesh Police Football Club had stunned Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a 1-0 match in the group stage of the Independence Cup Football on Wednesday at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.Winning the match, the Police boys topped the group with a total of six points. However, Sheikh Jamal, despite losing the match, still went through the next round with the previous three points. Gopibagh's Brothers Union was eliminated with zero points.The only goal of the match came in injury time when Uzbek midfielder Otabek Valizhonov scored a free kick from a distance of 25 yards and the helpless Sheikh Jamal custodian Ziaur Rahman had nothing to do.Now, Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will face the Bangladesh Air Force Football Team in Group B today (Friday) at the Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Ft Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.