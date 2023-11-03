Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India 'joy to watch' says Tendulkar after statue unveiling

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

MUMBAI, NOV 2: Sachin Tendulkar said the India team at the World Cup were a "joy to watch" after a statue of the batting great was unveiled at his Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Tournament hosts India, bidding for a third World Cup title, are the only unbeaten side left in the 10-team event heading into their pool match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede on Thursday.

Tendulkar, a member of the India side that defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede, was keen not to add to the pressure on a team captained by Rohit Sharma, another talented Mumbai batsman.

But after several dynamic India displays -- including a 100-run thrashing of struggling champions England last time out -- he said: "They have been a joy to watch.

"I am extremely happy with the way they have played this tournament."

Earlier Tendulkar, surrounded by photographers, television personnel and police, was serenaded onto the outfield by a band playing traditional Indian dhol drums.

Then, at the push of a button, a statue created by local sculptor Pramod Kamble was unveiled amid fireworks and streamers.

The statue is sited high in a gap next to the Sachin Tendulkar stand, overlooking the field of play from square-on, with the 'Little Master' depicted at the finish of a classic straight drive -- one of his most familiar shots.

While stands at many grounds around the world are named after famous players, there are few statues of living cricketers anywhere and even fewer inside a venue.

"It is indeed a special moment for me," said the 50-year-old Tendulkar following the unveiling. "I'm truly humbled...Standing here brings back so many memories."

Tendulkar recalled how his first visit to the Wankhede had been as a 10-year-old boy in 1983 to watch India play the West Indies soon after India had defeated the Caribbean side to win the World Cup for the first time at Lord's.

He was in a group of 25, including his older brother, that only had 24 tickets.

"But somehow they snuck this small 10-year-old boy into the ground," said Tendulkar, who added he was delighted to then find himself a member of the ground's 'North Stand Gang', notorious for its vocal support.

He also reminisced about how boyhood hero Sunil Gavaskar, another Mumbai and India great, had invited him into the home changing room at the Wankhede during the 1987 World Cup when Tendulkar was a teenage ball-boy.

The following year Tendulkar was selected to play for Mumbai but did not feature in the same side as Gavaskar.

He did, however, take over Gavaskar's space in the changing room and made a hundred at the Wankhede on his first-class debut.

"It was a seat that was not used to being occupied," said Tendulkar in a reference to prolific opener Gavaskar. "So I had no choice but to make a hundred."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police FC beats Sk Jamal to secure next round
India 'joy to watch' says Tendulkar after statue unveiling
Shadman hits ton in NCL to put Metro in control
I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain: Rohit
Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand
Australia prepare to strike final blow on old enemy England
Pollution forces India to ban firework displays at Cricket WC
Rangers shrug off double delay to thrash Dundee


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft