Friday, 3 November, 2023
Shadman hits ton in NCL to put Metro in control

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Opener Shadman Islam forced his case stronger to make his way to national team during the Test series against New Zealand later this month, hitting a 157 not out as his side Dhaka Metro piled up 359-2 on day one of their NCL Tier-1 match against Sylhet at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar today.

Shadman who lost his place after a promising start to his national team career hit 18 fours in a knock for which he so far played 300 balls.

Naeem Islam also was unbeaten on 104 off 133 with 12 fours and two sixes as Metro looked on course of a massive total.

Shadman's opening partner Naim Sheikh was dismissed on 35 after sharing 59-run for the opening stand.

Pacer Salahuddin Sakil claimed his career-best 6-31 as Dhaka Division bowled Rangpur out for 158 at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi in another NCL Tier-1 game. At stumps on day one, Dhaka reached 47-2.

Chattogram Division ended day one on 291-8 against Barishal at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in NCL Tier-2. Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored 82 and Mominul Haque missed yet another century, scoring 81.

Another NCL Tier-2 game, Sabbir Rahman hit 85 as Rajshahi put up 185 before being all out against Khulna. However, the Tier-2 table topper Khulna kept them aloft over Rajshahi, reaching 104 for no loss at stumps with Anamul Haque Bijoy batting on 57 and Imrul Kayes on 44.     �BSS




