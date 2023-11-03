Shadman hits ton in NCL to put Metro in control

Opener Shadman Islam forced his case stronger to make his way to national team during the Test series against New Zealand later this month, hitting a 157 not out as his side Dhaka Metro piled up 359-2 on day one of their NCL Tier-1 match against Sylhet at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar today.
Shadman who lost his place after a promising start to his national team career hit 18 fours in a knock for which he so far played 300 balls.
Naeem Islam also was unbeaten on 104 off 133 with 12 fours and two sixes as Metro looked on course of a massive total.
Shadman's opening partner Naim Sheikh was dismissed on 35 after sharing 59-run for the opening stand.
Pacer Salahuddin Sakil claimed his career-best 6-31 as Dhaka Division bowled Rangpur out for 158 at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi in another NCL Tier-1 game. At stumps on day one, Dhaka reached 47-2.
Chattogram Division ended day one on 291-8 against Barishal at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in NCL Tier-2. Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored 82 and Mominul Haque missed yet another century, scoring 81.
Another NCL Tier-2 game, Sabbir Rahman hit 85 as Rajshahi put up 185 before being all out against Khulna. However, the Tier-2 table topper Khulna kept them aloft over Rajshahi, reaching 104 for no loss at stumps with Anamul Haque Bijoy batting on 57 and Imrul Kayes on 44. �BSS
