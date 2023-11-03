Video
I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain: Rohit

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

MUMBAI, NOV 2: India's Rohit Sharma on Wednesday lauded the players for making him look good as a leader in the team's unbeaten World Cup run but said he will "suddenly be a bad captain" if they falter.

The hosts will take on Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday in a bid to extend their winning streak to seven and seal a semi-final spot.

Opening batsman Rohit has led from the front with 398 runs including one hundred and two half-centuries and made good tactical moves in the field.

"I mean, look, you read the situation, you see where the game is going, you see what is the right move in that particular situation," Rohit told reporters.

"You try and analyse all those things and you try and make a move. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work."

He added: "When things look good, everything looks good, everything works well. I know how this whole thing works. I'm quite aware of one game here and there, I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain. I try and do what is necessary from the team's perspective and be sure of that."    �AFP



