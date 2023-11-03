Rangers shrug off double delay to thrash Dundee

GLASGOW, NOV 2: Rangers made light of kick-off to their 5-0 win at Dundee being delayed by over an hour on Wednesday as Celtic needed a late winner to beat St Mirren 2-1.The match at Dens Park was initially delayed for 45 minutes after the Rangers team bus was caught up in traffic congestion.But the players had just taken to the pitch when the Rangers support let off an abundance of flares that caused the smoke alarms to go off and forced the teams back down the tunnel.Once the action got underway, there were no more problems for Philippe Clement's men as Ryan Jack opened the scoring after less than five minutes.Rangers had to wait until six minutes into the second period to double their lead when Danilo fired home.The much-criticised Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers then got on the scoresheet in the closing stages before James Tavernier's penalty rounded off a fine performance that closed the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership back to five points. �AFP