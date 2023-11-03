Video
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:39 AM
Home Business

77 traders get permits to import potato

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The government on Tuesday started issuing permits to the traders for importing potato from abroad from Tuesday.
By Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce issued some 77 permits for importing around 49,755 tonnes of potato following the recommendation of the Ministry of Agriculture.
Agriculture Ministry's Public Relation Officer Kamrul Islam Bhuiyan said all 77 applications, which were submitted for getting import permits, were resolved by giving Import Permit Orders (IPO).
Earlier on Monday, the government has taken the decision to import potato from abroad to rein in rising pricces and urged the intending importers to submit their applications for IPO.
Responding to the request, the intending importers have been submitting applications to the Commerce Ministry for IPO for importing potato to stablise the country's kitchen market.
Though the IPOs were issued, the importers will need some time to start importing potatoes due to completion of the necessary procedures and opening letter of credit (LC).
According to the Ministry officials and traders, once the letters of credit (LCs) open, the potatoes will start entering the country mainly from India through the borders.
In the kitchen market of Dhaka city, potato was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg since last few days.



