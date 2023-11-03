Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day

The president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Industry (FBCCI) Mahabubul Alam, and other trade body leaders on Tuesday said that they are against such a political program which affects the economy, which causing it to lose around Tk6500 crore a day.They said after the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, the economy requires a stable political situation as well as a sustainable government.The FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam told UNB, "We want any government to come to power through fair elections. A strike or blockade causes a loss of Tk6500 crore a day. So, we want political stability in the country."He said, "We do not want strike or blockade. Strikes or blockades are very harmful to the economy. We are very concerned about this."Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Saiful Islam said that the country's economy is now facing a big challenge due to the Russia-Ukraine war after the Covid pandemic."In this situation strike blockade will not bring good news for us. We want a stable political environment," he added.President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hasan said that the image of Bangladesh has worsened due to the strike blockade.Export orders are decreasing due to various reasons. Now, if the strike continues due to political instability, the country's economy will go into a negative trend, he said.Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem also echoed the same thing.He said, "We are going through a crisis. We do not want any new political instability."President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMEA) Mohammad Ali Khokon said that the garment sector is going through an extreme crisis due to various reasons. In this situation, businessmen want peaceful and fair elections for political stability."We do not want any destructive politics," he added. �UNB