Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

The president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Industry (FBCCI) Mahabubul Alam, and other trade body leaders on Tuesday said that they are against such a political program which affects the economy, which causing it to lose around Tk6500 crore a day.
They said after the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, the economy requires a stable political situation as well as a sustainable government.
The FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam told UNB, "We want any government to come to power through fair elections. A strike or blockade causes a loss of Tk6500 crore a day. So, we want political stability in the country."
He said, "We do not want strike or blockade. Strikes or blockades are very harmful to the economy. We are very concerned about this."
Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Saiful Islam said that the country's economy is now facing a big challenge due to the Russia-Ukraine war after the Covid pandemic.
"In this situation strike blockade will not bring good news for us. We want a stable political environment," he added.
President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hasan said that the image of Bangladesh has worsened due to the strike blockade.
Export orders are decreasing due to various reasons. Now, if the strike continues due to political instability, the country's economy will go into a negative trend, he said.
Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem also echoed the same thing.
He said, "We are going through a crisis. We do not want any new political instability."
President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMEA) Mohammad Ali Khokon said that the garment sector is going through an extreme crisis due to various reasons. In this situation, businessmen want peaceful and fair elections for political stability.
"We do not want any destructive politics," he added.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


77 traders get permits to import potato
UK, Unilever BD tie up to address climate challenges
Gambian Minister visits a2i iLab at MoFA
Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day
DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system
DCCI, Makkah Chamber to promote mutual trade, investment
TIKA inaugurates office in Dhaka
Huawei, Smart Tech hold IP Network Education Summit


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft