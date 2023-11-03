DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to improve the traffic system of the city corporation area.





In the first phase, the two agencies will work for modern transport system, traffic signals and to reduce traffic congestion in DNCC areas, according to a press release.





DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and British High Commissioner to Dhaka Sarah Catherine Cooke signed the MoU at the conference room of DNCC Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday morning, it said.





Before the start of the programme, DNCC mayor along with the British high commissioner visited 77 portraits of the Prime Minister displayed on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday on the 6th floor of the DNCC.





"This is the first time DNCC has partnered with an UK government agency. In the light of this agreement, FCDO will work with DNCC in the long run. In the first phase, the two companies will work on transportation management. Transport for London (TfL) has ensured modern transport management in their city which is very famous in the world," said the DNCC mayor.

"DNCC will develop a modern transport system in Dhaka city by sharing knowledge and experience of the City of London Transport System (TfL). Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will take action in the light of the existing bus franchise model and traffic signal system experience in the City of London.







We have already started the work of bus route rationalization project jointly by North and South City Corporation. This move with the UK government agency will help reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city," he also said.





"With the signing of this MoU on Thursday , an excellent partnership has begun between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom and the cities of Dhaka and London.







Dhaka city is the centre of economic growth and poverty alleviation. Geographically, Dhaka is a very promising city. In this city with a large population, however, there are several challenges. A lot of time is spent on the road due to traffic congestion," said the British high commissioner on this occasion.