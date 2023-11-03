Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system

DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to improve the traffic system of the city corporation area.

In the first phase, the two agencies will work for modern transport system, traffic signals and to reduce traffic congestion in DNCC areas, according to a press release.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and British High Commissioner to Dhaka Sarah Catherine Cooke signed the MoU at the conference room of DNCC Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday morning, it said.

Before the start of the programme, DNCC mayor along with the British high commissioner visited 77 portraits of the Prime Minister displayed on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday on the 6th floor of the DNCC.

"This is the first time DNCC has partnered with an UK government agency. In the light of this agreement, FCDO will work with DNCC in the long run. In the first phase, the two companies will work on transportation management. Transport for London (TfL) has ensured modern transport management in their city which is very famous in the world," said the DNCC mayor.
"DNCC will develop a modern transport system in Dhaka city by sharing knowledge and experience of the City of London Transport System (TfL). Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will take action in the light of the existing bus franchise model and traffic signal system experience in the City of London.

We have already started the work of bus route rationalization project jointly by North and South City Corporation. This move with the UK government agency will help reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city," he also said.

"With the signing of this MoU on Thursday , an excellent partnership has begun between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom and the cities of Dhaka and London.

Dhaka city is the centre of economic growth and poverty alleviation. Geographically, Dhaka is a very promising city. In this city with a large population, however, there are several challenges. A lot of time is spent on the road due to traffic congestion," said the British high commissioner on this occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


77 traders get permits to import potato
UK, Unilever BD tie up to address climate challenges
Gambian Minister visits a2i iLab at MoFA
Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day
DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system
DCCI, Makkah Chamber to promote mutual trade, investment
TIKA inaugurates office in Dhaka
Huawei, Smart Tech hold IP Network Education Summit


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft