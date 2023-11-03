DCCI, Makkah Chamber to promote mutual trade, investment

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Makkah Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Makkah Chamber headquarter on Wednesday to promote both way trade, investment, says a press release.





Acting Secretary General of Makkah Chamber Engr. Essmat Matoog and DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.







DCCI Senior Vice President Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the delegation were present on the occasion.





The visiting 61-member private sector business delegation led by DCCI also took part in the B2B match-making session. The DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar is now leading the largest private sector business delegation to Saudi Arabia comprising leading Bangladesh private sector companies.







During the meeting Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said Bangladesh is providing the most competitive and impressive investment regime in South Asia featuring a wide-ranging fiscal and non-fiscal benefits and a conducive regulatory ambience for foreign investment.







He also said a strong and win-win business partnership between investors of both countries will promote the existing trade relation to a new height. Both Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia can explore a mutually beneficial economic synergy to cooperate with each other in transforming both countries development vision, Sameer Sattar added.







He said Saudi Arabian businesses can explore investment in Bangladesh to leverage the country's cost-efficient export potential and facilitate re-export to global market n the light of our strategic geographic connectivity.







Makkah Chamber member Abdullah Gadi said the progress witnessed by our bilateral relations is an ideal model of international relationship. It puts both sides in a position of responsibility to develop a broader horizons to achieve increased growth.







He invited Bangladeshi businessmen to participate in the development and expansion plans which are taking place in Makkah, as work is being done within an integrated system to develop the Holy Capital. It would provide a great opportunity for companies from sisterly and friendly countries to participate in development of the city.