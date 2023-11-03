Video
TIKA inaugurates office in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), a government agency of Turkey, has opened its new office in Dhaka.
Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen, TIKA Vice President Dr Umit Naci Yorulmaz, and its Coordinator (Dhaka office) Sevki Mert Baris inaugurated the TIKA's new office in Baridhara diplomatic area by cutting a ribbon along with other invitees on Wednesday.
TIKA works under the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkey focusing on coordinating Turkey's official development assistance, humanitarian aid, and cooperation programs in 150 countries around the world.
In his speech, the Turkish envoy termed the relations between Bangladesh and Turkey strong and deep, saying, "By working together, we can elevate the ties to new heights".
Sen said TIKA plays a significant role in supporting the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh by implementing different projects in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar.
He reiterated his government's commitment to extending more support to Bangladesh in different fields.
The TIKA vice president hoped that the inauguration of the new office would further strengthen partnerships between the people of Bangladesh and Turkey.
"Whenever the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey come together, it always brings happiness," he added.
He also thanked the Bangladesh people and government for their enormous support during the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 06, 2023.
TIKA started its official journey in Bangladesh in 2014, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.    �BSS



