Huawei, Smart Tech hold IP Network Education Summit Huawei and Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd have recently organized an IP Network Education Summit at the Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Gulshan, Dhaka titled "Towards Smart Bangladesh Through Digital Education."





High officials from Huawei, university faculty members, researchers, young professionals, administrators, Head of IT, educators, customers, system integrator, IEEE Bangladesh Community and students participated in the Summit, according to a press release. All the speakers highlighted the importance of digital education system to achieve smart Bangladesh goal, it said.





The summit emphasised on importance of transforming the education sector into a smart and intelligent ecosystem to achieve the shared vision of Smart Bangladesh.





The speakers said, smart transformation of the education sector will play a vital role to create smart citizen for smart Bangladesh. But new smart tools of education require policies as well as IT infrastructure, partnership, education ecosystem automation and customer experiences, said the release.





Prof Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, was present as chief guest while Prof Md Abdul Awal, Director of ICT Cell and Professor of Dept of Farm Power and Machinery Bangladesh Agricultural University were present as special guest at the event.

The event started with a keynote from Mirza Md Anjamul Bashed (Maruf), Head of South Asia Network BU, Enterprise Business Group (EBG) of Huawei South Asia, focusing on Industrial revolution in education digital transformation through Fully Connected, Fully Intelligent O&M and Multi-Purpose Smart Campus Network. Whereas other speakers at the seminar presented smart ecosystem solutions, including smart classroom tools like Huawei IdeaHub Board 2, AirEngine Wifi 6, and other IoT based innovations that are globally changing the way of education works, the release added.





Peng Xiaolei (Andy), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Enterprise Business Group (EBG) of Huawei South Asia, said, "ICT is gradually turning education institutions into smart and more impactful learning hubs and thus it is possible to serve more people with new aspects of education. It is important for Bangladesh to focus more on the ICT infrastructure development of the education sector as we are moving towards Smart Bangladesh. The infrastructural development of the education sector in Bangladesh will further enrich this sector."





BSMMU VC Mahfuzul said, "Globally, the education system has been experiencing massive change in how knowledge and learning is shared. The classroom dynamics involving teacher, student and the administration have rapidly transformed through the grace of technological advancements. Together, by integrating smart, intelligent solutions in the education sector, Bangladesh can reap the benefits of growing need of transforming our education sector."





Up to now, Huawei has served 2,800+ education departments and institutions in 120+ countries and regions, helping them realize intelligence in education. In the future, Huawei will keep using technologies to promote innovation and investment in education, facilitate intelligent education development, and cultivate practical forward-thinking talent, the release said.