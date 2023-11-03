Caretutors running online tuition service for 11 years

Caretutors is contributing online tuition service for the last 11 years. Recently, they relocated their office and initiated their operations in the new location.The organization celebrates its 11th anniversary at its new office in Azampur, Uttara recently. Through the 11th years of Annniversary "Caretutors" started its 12-year journey.The recent activities of Caretutors are continuing in 12 cities including Dhaka with 13 categories. More than 3 lakhs of tutors and tuition seekers are currently involved with Caretutors. Additionally, more than 90,000 guardians and students are part of this platform. Its app downloaded more than one lakh times.The Founder and CEO of Caretutors, Masud Parvez Raju, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.In his statement, he mentioned that they began their journey with just an old laptop, a mobile phone, and a small amount of cash. However, with the prayers and well-wishes of the people, Caretutors has progressed step by step. They had to establish a new office, and both the workforce and the working area have expanded, which is a testament to their success. Caretutors has consistently held the top position in the online tuition platform in Bangladesh since its inception, and he believes they can maintain this position in the future as well. Additionally, others at the ceremony highlighted the recent accomplishments of the organization.Students found online learning comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, offline attendance was very low due to the pandemic. However, after the pandemic, both guardians and students want to return to in-person learning. Both tutors and students have become habituated to studying via Zoom and Google Meet platforms.When asked if they provide on-demand tutors, they responded that they could response such requests. Besides the academic curriculum, guardians/students can find tutors from 13 different categories such as Arabic, Drawing, Professional skill development, language and personal development, etc.