Friday, 3 November, 2023
Southeast Bank signs MoU with Eastland Insurance

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eastland Insurance Company Limited at the Bank's Head Office, in Dhaka for providing Payroll Banking Services, Collection Service, Payment Services, and other Banking Services".

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, and Abdul Haque FCA, CEO and Managing Director of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. exchanged the agreement for their respective organizations, says a press release.

Under this agreement, employees and executives of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. will get their salaries and other benefits through SEBL Payroll Banking Service.  Policyholders of Eastland Insurance Company will also be able to deposit their premiums through the Bank's wide range of delivery channels. Eastland Insurance Company can also make vendor payments, Claims settlement, and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System.

Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank, and other high officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.



