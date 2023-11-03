Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton offers 200pc cash voucher, sure cash backs on fridge purchase

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Walton offers 200pc cash voucher, sure cash backs on fridge purchase

Walton offers 200pc cash voucher, sure cash backs on fridge purchase

Centering the winter season, country's electronics giant Walton has launched Season-19 of its digital campaign across the country.

In the Season-19, customers are offered 200 percent cash voucher and sure cashback on the purchase of any model of Walton fridge from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform E-plaza.

The benefits were announced at the declaration programme of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-19' held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Tuesday evening, says a press release.
Season-19 will be held from 1st November to 31st December, 2023 across the country.

Digital Campaign Season-19 was inaugurated by Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed. 

Among others, Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Additional Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana Nilu, Senior Executive Directors Ariful Ambia, Didarul Alam Khan (Chief Marketing Officer), Firoj Alam and Anisur Rahman Mallick, Executive Direcors Azizul Hakim and Shahiduzzaman Rana and Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton also attended the declaration programme.

The function was moderated by Walton's Senior Executive Director and popular Film Actor Amin Khan.

Addressing the event, Walton Refrigerator's CBO Tofail Ahmed said, Walton has secured about 75 percent market share in the domestic fridge market. Walton is not only delivering international standard advanced features fridges but also providing maximum customer's benefits. Thus, Walton is conducting digital campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service to the users.

In continuation of this, he said, 'Digital Campaign Season-19' has started centering the imminent the winter season. He hoped that this season of the campaign will also get a massive response at the customer level like the previous ones.

In Season-19, buyers will do digital registration of the product after buying a fridge from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or online from E-Plaza in the country. Through return SMS from Walton, customers are likely to get 200 percent cash vouchers or different amounts of cashback. With the cash voucher, customers can purchase any product of Walton.

During the campaign, detailed information, including buyer's name, mobile number and product model number is being stored on Walton's server through digital registration system. As a result, customers can get quick service from any Walton service center in the country even if they lost the warranty card. Besides the representatives of the service center can also know the customers' feedback.

Walton fridge's Research and Innovation Center's engineers said that every fridge of Walton is released in the market after getting quality check certification from NUSDAT-Universal Testing Lab, an international quality test organization. Walton fridges have a five star energy efficiency rating from BSTI. Besides, Walton fridge also obtained several international certificates like ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ECHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc. Meeting a lion portion of the domestic market demands, Walton fridges are being exported to more than 40 countries around the world.

At present, Walton has more than two hundred models and designs of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the domestic market. 

Price of these fridges is between Tk 14,990 and Tk 1,42,990. Walton fridge customers are enjoying one year replacement warranty, 12 years warranty on compressor and 5 years free after sales service. Customers are getting swift and best after sales service from 82 service centers across the country under the ISO certified Walton Service Management System.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


77 traders get permits to import potato
UK, Unilever BD tie up to address climate challenges
Gambian Minister visits a2i iLab at MoFA
Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day
DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system
DCCI, Makkah Chamber to promote mutual trade, investment
TIKA inaugurates office in Dhaka
Huawei, Smart Tech hold IP Network Education Summit


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft