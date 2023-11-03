Walton offers 200pc cash voucher, sure cash backs on fridge purchase

Centering the winter season, country's electronics giant Walton has launched Season-19 of its digital campaign across the country.





In the Season-19, customers are offered 200 percent cash voucher and sure cashback on the purchase of any model of Walton fridge from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform E-plaza.







The benefits were announced at the declaration programme of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-19' held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Tuesday evening, says a press release.

Season-19 will be held from 1st November to 31st December, 2023 across the country.





Digital Campaign Season-19 was inaugurated by Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed.







Among others, Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Additional Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana Nilu, Senior Executive Directors Ariful Ambia, Didarul Alam Khan (Chief Marketing Officer), Firoj Alam and Anisur Rahman Mallick, Executive Direcors Azizul Hakim and Shahiduzzaman Rana and Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton also attended the declaration programme.





The function was moderated by Walton's Senior Executive Director and popular Film Actor Amin Khan.





Addressing the event, Walton Refrigerator's CBO Tofail Ahmed said, Walton has secured about 75 percent market share in the domestic fridge market. Walton is not only delivering international standard advanced features fridges but also providing maximum customer's benefits. Thus, Walton is conducting digital campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service to the users.







In continuation of this, he said, 'Digital Campaign Season-19' has started centering the imminent the winter season. He hoped that this season of the campaign will also get a massive response at the customer level like the previous ones.





In Season-19, buyers will do digital registration of the product after buying a fridge from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or online from E-Plaza in the country. Through return SMS from Walton, customers are likely to get 200 percent cash vouchers or different amounts of cashback. With the cash voucher, customers can purchase any product of Walton.





During the campaign, detailed information, including buyer's name, mobile number and product model number is being stored on Walton's server through digital registration system. As a result, customers can get quick service from any Walton service center in the country even if they lost the warranty card. Besides the representatives of the service center can also know the customers' feedback.







Walton fridge's Research and Innovation Center's engineers said that every fridge of Walton is released in the market after getting quality check certification from NUSDAT-Universal Testing Lab, an international quality test organization. Walton fridges have a five star energy efficiency rating from BSTI. Besides, Walton fridge also obtained several international certificates like ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ECHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc. Meeting a lion portion of the domestic market demands, Walton fridges are being exported to more than 40 countries around the world.







At present, Walton has more than two hundred models and designs of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the domestic market.





Price of these fridges is between Tk 14,990 and Tk 1,42,990. Walton fridge customers are enjoying one year replacement warranty, 12 years warranty on compressor and 5 years free after sales service. Customers are getting swift and best after sales service from 82 service centers across the country under the ISO certified Walton Service Management System.