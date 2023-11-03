ACI Motors holds tractor delivery festival in Thakurgaon

ACI Motors has arranged Grand Tractor Delivery Festival at Thakurgaon recently where they have delivered 100 units of Sonalika Tractor from a single place.Azam Ali, Director Sales, ACI Motors inaugurated the programme. Higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the event, says a press release.Biggest Sonalika Logo made with Tractors keeping side by side in the event.ACI Motors is one of the pioneers of agricultural mechanization in the country. After-sales service, quality assurance and customer satisfaction are the key role for the success of highest selling of Sonalika Tractor in Bangladesh.This huge tractor delivery from a single place became a festival among all and create a milestone within tractor industry which shows the peoples trust on Sonalika Tractor. There were various arrangements and discussion session for Tractor Owners and Drivers in the programme.