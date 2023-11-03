StanChart wins Best Retail Bank global award

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has been named Bangladesh's "Best Retail Bank" at The Digital Banker's Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023.This achievement celebrates the Bank's dedication to elevating the customer experience through digitalisation; enabling people nationwide to embrace a cashless lifestyle; and powering continuous innovation - across the industry and beyond.In the award citation, The Digital Banker congratulated the Bank on being particularly effective in launching new products and online tools.In 2023, StanChart became the first bank to introduce a card offering that provides customers with comprehensive insurance coverage. The Standard Chartered MetLife Assurance Credit Card has an immense and far-reaching economic, commercial, and social benefit for people across the country.The Bank also launched the Online Learning Platform for Entrepreneurs - a web portal that empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to learn, earn, and grow with ease and at their convenience.Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart said: "Receiving this recognition at The Digital Banker's Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 is not just a testament to our excellence, but a reflection of our customers' support and trust. We take pride in curating new technologies and solutions that meet the ever-changing and evolving needs of our stakeholders. Thank you to everyone that has supported the Bank on our journey thus far."With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As a pioneer in the banking industry, Standard Chartered remains dedicated to embracing latest technologies and innovation to build resilience and achieve transformative growth. Standard Chartered's commitment to upporting Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure over 25 major international awards in 2022.The Digital Banker is a globally trusted news, business intelligence and research partner to the worldwide financial services sector. The Digital Banker has its own proprietary assessment framework for evaluating the best-in-class entries for the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 programme. The key criteria encapsulate Product and Service Innovation, Superior Customer Experience, Financial & Market Performance, and Corporate Strategy with a focus on the Digital Ecosystem the bank has built to date.