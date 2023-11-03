Dhaka Bank launches digital banking campaign DB Smart

In line with the Bank's digital transformation and development, Dhaka Bank Limited launched a combo campaign "DB Smart " at the bank's Corporate Head office in Gulshan-1 recently, says a press release.The aim is to promoting the customers its various modernized Digital Banking services and facilities beyond regular banking with improved efficiency, lower operating costs and enhanced flexibility. Overall objective of the campaign is to acquire New Business (Ezy account, DBLGo registration, eRIN, Credit Card andTuition fees services enrollment).Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited, inaugurated the campaign at the presence of all senior high officials of the Bank. Huq said, Dhaka Bank Limited is avid to be starting such Digital Campaign, since COVID-19 pandemic, the bank has experienced an exceptional growth in digital transformations led by a series of industry-defining digital initiatives/solutions. He added, we wanted to bring larger clientele under the Digital Banking platform within a very short time.Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited, A K M Shahnawaj, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited, A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited, Akhlaqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited present there.Besides H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head of Retail Business Division, Sahabub Alam Khan, EVP and CFO, Md. Tipu Sultan, SEVP and Head of Islamic Banking Division, M Rezaur Rahman, EVP and Head of Human Resources Division and Other Senior Officials of bank were present at the launching programme.