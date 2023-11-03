Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marico bags ICSB award for excellent corps governance

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has recently been recognized for its excellence in corporate governance, accountability and transparency by The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

The ICSB Silver Award was handed over to Shafiq Musharrof FCA, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Md. Sahabuddin FCS, Company Secretary of MBL at the 10th ICSB National Award giving ceremony for Corporate Governance Excellence at the capital's Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka, says a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the occasion virtually as the chief guest. Md Nojibur Rahman, Chairman, Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) & former principal secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce were present as special guests.

The event celebrated companies like MBL that have dedicated themselves to upholding corporate governance, accountability, and compliance with the Corporate Governance Code of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

The awards were presented under 14 different categories to companies listed on the country's stock exchanges, with recognition in Gold, Silver and Bronze categories. Marico received the recognition in the 'Manufacturing' category.

Speaking about the award, Rajat Diwaker, Country Head of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, Marico Bangladesh Ltd. is committed to setting new standards for governance and transparency in Bangladesh. We thank ICSB for recognizing our ceaseless efforts to ensure the same.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


77 traders get permits to import potato
UK, Unilever BD tie up to address climate challenges
Gambian Minister visits a2i iLab at MoFA
Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day
DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system
DCCI, Makkah Chamber to promote mutual trade, investment
TIKA inaugurates office in Dhaka
Huawei, Smart Tech hold IP Network Education Summit


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft