Marico bags ICSB award for excellent corps governance

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has recently been recognized for its excellence in corporate governance, accountability and transparency by The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).The ICSB Silver Award was handed over to Shafiq Musharrof FCA, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Md. Sahabuddin FCS, Company Secretary of MBL at the 10th ICSB National Award giving ceremony for Corporate Governance Excellence at the capital's Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka, says a press release.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the occasion virtually as the chief guest. Md Nojibur Rahman, Chairman, Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) & former principal secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce were present as special guests.The event celebrated companies like MBL that have dedicated themselves to upholding corporate governance, accountability, and compliance with the Corporate Governance Code of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).The awards were presented under 14 different categories to companies listed on the country's stock exchanges, with recognition in Gold, Silver and Bronze categories. Marico received the recognition in the 'Manufacturing' category.Speaking about the award, Rajat Diwaker, Country Head of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, Marico Bangladesh Ltd. is committed to setting new standards for governance and transparency in Bangladesh. We thank ICSB for recognizing our ceaseless efforts to ensure the same.