Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:37 AM
Vivo launches photo contest on ongoing cricket WC

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

As the ongoing Cricket World Cup sweeps cricket enthusiasts worldwide, vivo, a major player in the tech industry, has launched an exciting photography contest to embrace the cricketing fever.

No stranger to the game's unifying spirit, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, designed a competition that will be a perfect opportunity for all cricket fans to showcase their passion for the game and win enticing prizes as an exciting bonus, says a press release.

The rules are simple. Participants are invited to snap and share their favourite cricket moments on their personal Facebook profiles or pages, using the hashtags #DelightInEveryPortrait, #vivoV29Series, and #studiostyleportrait.

This contest, which runs until November 11, encompasses three exciting categories: "Quality Photos," "Most Popular," and "Lucky Winners." Exciting rewards are up for grabs for the lucky winners, and vivo has hinted at some truly appealing prizes.

The Cricket World Cup's unique ability to captivate people transcends borders, making it one of the most loved sports globally. vivo's contest celebrates this unifying spirit and offers cricket enthusiasts a platform to express their fervour through the lens, the company said.

Whether you've captured a breathtaking boundary whale playing the game at the local field or snapped the raw and giggly excitement of a rooftop cricket match with friends and family, vivo welcomes your cricket photos with open arms. Share your photos with the right hashtags, tag your fellow photography enthusiasts, and you might just find yourself among the lucky winners of fantastic prizes courtesy of vivo.

This contest perfectly blends technology and sports, giving fans the chance to relish the game they adore. Get ready to share your cricket stories through your camera lens, and who knows, you might just be one of the fortunate recipients of an attractive vivo prize. vivo has introduced Aura Light Portrait, the culmination of extensive research on smartphone photography, with the vivo V29 and V29e. For the best possible shooting experience, the smart light measures color temperature.




