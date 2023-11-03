Video
Sri Lanka bank to host UCB students for internship

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the distinguished educational institution delivering high-quality education in Bangladesh under the STS Group, has forged a strategic partnership with Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, a prominent name in the local and international financial services industry.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC also known as ComBank is a licensed commercial bank in Sri Lanka and its ownership is private.

 Under the partnership, UCB students can now rejoice the opportunity to pursue internship and training at the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, and even earn placements at the reputed organization upon their display of merit and excellence, says a press release.

The recent MoU was signed by Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group; and Najith Meewanage, CEO of ComBank; both representing their respective organizations at the ComBank premises.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from ComBank, including Kapila Liyanage, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mahmud Hossain, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Corporate Banking.
 
On the UCB side, attendees included S M Rahmatul Mujeeb, FCA, Chief Financial Officer of STS Capital Ltd; and S M Risalat Rahman, Assistant Manager of UCB.

UCB students are now set to benefit from the enhanced opportunities such as internships, placements, and training programs under ComBank. Additionally, a series of knowledge-sharing initiatives will be commenced, featuring guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions conducted by ComBank professionals. Joint projects between UCB and ComBank are also in the pipeline, reinforcing the synergy between the education and financial sectors.

Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC. This partnership not only enriches the educational experience of our students by exposing them to the industry, but also gives the students a chance to strengthen corporate connections. We firmly believe that this partnership will open up new avenues for our students, propelling them towards successful careers in the financial sector".

Najith Meewanage, CEO of ComBank, said, "Through this partnership with UCB, we aim to enable the young students with practical experience and industry knowledge, which will significantly boost their employability in the near future. Knowing the market and the customers as it is outside the textbooks is crucial, and this kind of partnership is invaluable to ensure the growth of resources in that aspect".

UCB is the first Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. Through exclusive partnerships with Monash College and the London School of Economics (LSE) from the University of London (UoL), UCB is offering top-tier educational programs to Bangladeshi students who have completed their O/AS/A/HSC levels.




