CHT people faming cashew nut on export hopes

Farmers in Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) districts including Bandarban have started coming out of dependence on jhum-based farming due to fertility erosion of soil and other climatic problems and increasingly turning to cashew nut farming.Taking advantage of developed communication, access to 'easy' markets for selling products, widespread production of profitable fruits like cashew nut, have induced them to leave the old jhum farming bringing huge change in their livelihood.Entrepreneurs are leaning towards modern and 'profitable' agricultural crops instead of relying on traditional jhum farming , Wajedul Islam Mobin said.Mobin and his three friends have developed an agro-farm on 100 acres of land names as 'Cashew and Coffee Agro' in Baisari union of Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district. They have developed cashew garden and with the suggestion of agriculture officials, they are now growing coffee plants in the farm.Mobin said, "I used to think about what new things could be done in the mountains. Later, I thought about setting up cashew gardens. We planted about 6,000 plants of our own and later another 8,000 saplings.Growth of our plants is very good. These are also yielding good results. We have already got crops from the garden. However, this time we have planted coffee plants along with cashew plants, he said.We have planted Cambodian cashew nut M23 in the garden. Cashew nuts of this variety are most advanced and delicious. All seedlings planted in the project are Cambodian M23 variety.On use of fertilizer, he said fertilizer has been provided for planted saplings. To ensure supply of water to trees in the dry season through irrigation, deep tube wells were installed and those are being operated with two solar panels. We are developing the project with support of local agricultural officials.Asadullah, another farmer has developed another garden over 40 acres of land in Shafipur village, about 50km from Rangamati Sadar, and cultivated cashew nuts. He developed this garden about three years ago with a few partners.He received 4,000 cashew saplings from the government's project. About 5-10 workers have been working regularly in the garden for nurturing the plants. Some of the plants are doing very well.Asadullah told this Correspondent that keeping the garden clean in mountains is a big challenge. For this, the government has provided Tk 40,000 as assistance. Solar irrigation pumps also been provided from the 'Cashew and Coffee Research, Development and Extension Project' to ensure supply of water.Asadullah said they are getting crops from last year and this year's flower and crops have already started coming to the cashew plants. I hope trees will complete flowering by December to January and harvesting will begin in April and May."We hope cashew nuts from this garden will be exported one day." he assured.Besides, high-value cashew nuts are being also grown on experimental basis in the Garo Hills of Sherpur. The cashew nuts in the garden have begin to mature and adding smiles on farmers' face.Solaiman, an orchard farmer in Gajni of Jhenaigati upazila, said he started a pilot project of the agriculture department. The garden has been blooming since last year, "I have 200 trees on 50 decimals of land and he expects 15 to 20 kg of nuts per tree from next year.Experts think the wheels of economy in neglected and remote hill districts can turn bearing fruits by cultivation of high-priced cashew nut and coffee.Shahidul Islam, project director (PD) of Cashew and Coffee Research, Development and Extension, said, "The government has been providing supports to farmers. We will continue it in future to encourage farmers in cultivating these valued crops."Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter said, "Cashew nuts being cultivated in the hills since several years in a limited scale.She said Agriculture Ministry has taken initiative considering the immense potential of this fruit in the hills and hoped there would be a cashew nut revolution in the hills through this project.