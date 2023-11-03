SIBL launches 3 new deposit products

Social Islami Bank launched three new deposit products considering the needs of common people, namely MTDR with Advance Profit, Mudaraba Sorbochcho Munafa Account, and Mudaraba Oychchik Shonchoy Account at its head office on Wednesday, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest and launched the products while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.Divisional Heads and senior officials of head office were present on the occasion. Zonal Heads, Branch Managers, Sub-branch Incharges, also joined the program virtually.Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said the beneficiary can avail advance profit against minimum Tk.5.00 Lac available in MTDR with Advance Profit Account. He also said deposited amount (starting with minimum Tk.8.00 lac) will be double (approximately) in Mudaraba Sorbochcho Munafa Account in six years. Client can open Oychchik Shonchoy Account with initial Tk.5000.00 or any multiple of initial deposit and afterwards any amount can be deposited anytime at client's convenience, and profits will be accrued on daily basis in this one-year-term account.