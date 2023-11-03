Indian cruise ship with 31 tourists docks in Barishal

The Indian cruise ship, RV Kindat Pandaw, arrived in Barishal on a two-day visit with 31 tourists from Australia, US, UK, Canada, Switzerland, and Ireland.The ship anchored at the Steamer Ghat adjacent to Barishal Naval Port at 1:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, said BIWTA Barishal Joint Director Md Selim.The ship is carrying twelve tourists from Australia, four from the US, eight from the UK, four from Canada, two from Switzerland, and one from Ireland, he said.There are also 21 crew members onboard the ship. The tourists were set to leave the Steamer Ghat after visiting the floating market and guava garden at Swarupkathi in Pirojpur this morning, he also said.Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the tourists visited the 100-year-old Oxford Mission Church in Barishal city, reports UNB.According to Father John SPD of Oxford Mission Church, the 31 elderly tourists were excited to visit the church. Their next destination is Chandpur, he said. �UNB