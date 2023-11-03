Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian cruise ship with 31 tourists docks in Barishal

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The Indian cruise ship, RV Kindat Pandaw, arrived in Barishal on a two-day visit with 31 tourists from Australia, US, UK, Canada, Switzerland, and Ireland.

The ship anchored at the Steamer Ghat adjacent to Barishal Naval Port at 1:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, said BIWTA Barishal Joint Director Md Selim.

The ship is carrying twelve tourists from Australia, four from the US, eight from the UK, four from Canada, two from Switzerland, and one from Ireland, he said.

There are also 21 crew members onboard the ship. The tourists were set to leave the Steamer Ghat after visiting the floating market and guava garden at Swarupkathi in Pirojpur this morning, he also said.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the tourists visited the 100-year-old Oxford Mission Church in Barishal city, reports UNB.

 According to Father John SPD of Oxford Mission Church, the 31 elderly tourists were excited to visit the church. Their next destination is Chandpur, he said.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


77 traders get permits to import potato
UK, Unilever BD tie up to address climate challenges
Gambian Minister visits a2i iLab at MoFA
Business leaders worried as blockade costs Tk 6500 crore a day
DNCC-UK FCDO sign MoU to improve traffic system
DCCI, Makkah Chamber to promote mutual trade, investment
TIKA inaugurates office in Dhaka
Huawei, Smart Tech hold IP Network Education Summit


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft