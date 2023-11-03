AIBL holds its 392nd board meeting

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd holds its 392nd meeting of its Board of Directors recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu presided over the meeting. The overall business performance of the bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken in the meeting.Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Directors Md. Abdul Hamid Miah, Alhajj Hafez Md. Enayetullah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammad Emadur Rahman were, among others present, besides Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Company Secretary Mohammad Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan and other Senior Executives at the meeting.