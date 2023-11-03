RMG owners to propose new wage for workers

The RMG owners has decided to propose new wage structure for the RMG workers.Chairman of the minimum wage board Liakat Ali Mollah after holding its 5th meeting on Wednesday told reporters that the owners would propose new wage structure on the 2nd week of the current month. Besides, both the owners and workers have agreed to delete the first and 2nd grade of the wage structure.He informed that the new wage structure would be finalized in the middle of the current month while the new wage structure would be effective from December 1.Presided over by minimum wage board chairman Liakat Ali Mollah held at its office in the capital's Segunbagicha area, owner's representative Siddiqur Rahman, worker's representative Sirajul Islam, permanent representative of the owner's Maksud Belal Siddiqui, and neutral representative Kamal Uddin were present, among others, at the meeting.Talking to reporters, Siddiqur Rahman said, "We've decided to raise the wage structure. We'll give another new proposal in the next week."Worker's representative Sirajul Islam said, "The new wage will be finalized in the next meeting of the wage board." �BSS