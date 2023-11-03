IFIC Bank hosts financial literacy programme in its branches

IFIC Bank, one of the largest bank in the country with 1300(+) branches and Uposhakhas, is actively fostering economic self-reliance among women through a range of multi-dimensional activities in their daily lives, says a press release.To further support this endeavor, IFIC Bank recently conducted financial literacy programmes at its Pragati Sarani, Narail, Mia Bazar, and Noapara branches.These programmes aim to empower professional women and integrate them into the banking sector. These branches became vibrant with the participation of approximately 490 women in the event.IFIC Bank is committed to organizing similar programmes in all its branches across the country to continue promoting financial inclusion for women.