Govt ready to hold talks with BNP to resolve crisis: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said the government is ready to hold talks with BNP on the current political situation and resolve the crisis."We believe that political problems should be resolved through dialogue. The government is ready to hold talks with BNP on the current political situation and resolve the crisis. The door is not yet closed. We are ready for any discussion within the framework of the Constitution," the Minister said while talking to reporters at his office at the Secretariat on Wednesday.Earlier, British High Commissioner to Dhaka Sarah Cook paid a courtesy call on the Minister.Asked whether the Minister discussed the current political situation with the British envoy, he said there was no significant discussion on the matter."Dialogue is the key," he said, adding, "We have always welcomed dialogue. We also believe that political problems should be resolved through dialogue. Dialogue has to be done according to the way the Constitution has structured us. Cook acknowledged that as well.""There is no alternative to talks. He (the envoy) said the issue should be resolved through dialogue with all stakeholders. It's not a suggestion, it's a conversation between us," the Minister added.Kamal said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always says that we want to do everything peacefully. We want to talk about the Constitution. We want peace, not violence. She always instructs us to hold talks so that the situation remains calm."Asked whether they are taking any initiative for dialogue, Kamal said, "We will talk to those who will come. It has to be unconditional. We have to talk to them within the framework of the Constitution. If someone says something outside the Constitution, it will not happen."'You are in power, you have to call the opposition', in response to such a query, he said, "They call us when they need. They can say that they want to talk, they don't want a strike. They never give us such proposals. I mean, the door isn't closed. We are ready for discussion within the Constitution."The Election Commission has invited 44 registered political parties for talks. When pointed out that BNP said they will not go, the Home Minister said they always say that. They said it in 2014.BNP is that party to which the people of the country have turned their backs will definitely not be able to win the election. They want violence, they don't want peace. They want to create an atmosphere of violence. But the people of our country do not want violence, Kamal added.He claimed that it is their (BNP's) practice to set buses on fire. They are destroying property and setting people on fire. The bus helper, who was sleeping in the bus, was burnt to death while BNP set fire to the bus. They had done such things in 2014 and have started it again now.Regarding UN suggestion to show patience, Kamal said, "The UN is doing its duty. They (BNP) should not resort to violence. If they leave violence, we will show restraint. The law enforcement agencies have been patient even after so many atrocities. A policeman was killed, but the law enforcers remained silent. I am proud of our police force. We are not doing violence. The UN advice was aimed at the BNP."About the blockade, the Minister said, "You are watching everything. The transports are running, shops are open, offices and courts are open. Two buses were set on fire. Security forces are taking action."