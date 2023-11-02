Hasina, Modi open 3 projects to foster trade, tourism, people to people contact

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated three projects implemented with Indian Concessional loan to foster trade, tourism and people to people contact."This is a matter of great delight that we have again come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh mutual cooperation. Our relations are seemingly reaching new heights continuously," said Sheikh Hasina.Chief Minister of Tripura, India, Dr Manik Saha also virtually joined the event.Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh and India were enjoying rare friendly relations and mutual cooperation."We will attain many successes in the days to come through mutual cooperation which will strengthen the relationship between the two countries," she said.Modi said India will stay beside Bangladesh to transform it into developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041."The work we have done together in the last nine years was not accomplished even in the decades before this," Modi said.Modi said, "It is a matter of happiness that we have come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Our relations are touching new heights,"Modi said, Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Railway Link, Khulna-Mongla Port railway line and the second unit of Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant at Rampal were built with Indian assistance to boost connectivity and energy security in the region.He said there has been "remarkable progress" in India-Bangladesh relations.The 12.24 km Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Railway Link, 6.78 km dual gauge in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura, India, has been executed with Indian grant worth Indian Rupee 392.52 crore.Connectivity initiatives between India and Bangladesh proved to be a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic when India's Oxygen Express train supplied more than 4,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Bangladesh Modi described the cross-border railway link between Akhaura and Agartala as the first railway connectivity between Bangladesh and north east India.He said the Khulna-Mongla rail link connected trade centres in Dhaka with Kolkata.On Monday, the trial run took place on this route when a freight train travelled from Bangladesh's Gangasagar to Nischintapur railway station in Agartala while the trial run of passenger train will take place soon, said officials.The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line was laid with 69.18 per cent funding from India as credit to the project completed at a cost of $388.92 million.The construction work of approximately 64.7km rail line was completed at a cost of Tk 4,260 crore to usher in new opportunities in trade and commerce in the country's southwestern region, including the Mongla Port.With opening of the rail link, Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, has been connected with broad-gauge railway network.The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is in Rampal, Khulna.