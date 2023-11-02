Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US closely monitoring BD polls environment: Miller

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States has said it is "closely monitoring" the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January's national election and they take incidents of violence "very seriously".

The US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a regular press briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday.

"We are engaging and will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people and to ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner," he said.

"We do believe that dialogue is important to achieving those goals," he said.

Miller said, "I've said before, as I said yesterday, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone, all political parties, voters, government, civil society, and the media."

"And what we want in Bangladesh is the same thing the Bangladeshi people want, which are free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," said the US State Department spokesperson.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt ready to hold talks with BNP to resolve crisis: Kamal
Hasina, Modi open 3 projects to foster trade, tourism, people to people contact  
US closely monitoring BD polls environment: Miller
Raised incentive sees surge in expatriates' remittances
Saima Wazed elected WHO Regional Director for South East Asia Region
7 more die with dengue in 24hrs
Myanmar team in BD for Rohingya repatriation talks
US, UK, Canada unveil new sanctions on supporters of Myanmar military


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft