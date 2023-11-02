Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Raised incentive sees surge in expatriates' remittances

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh received remittances worth $1.98 billion equivalent to Tk 218.5 billion, in October, according to Bangladesh Bank.

Remittance in taka was calculated on the basis of Tk110.5 per dollar.

The surge in remittances was attributed to the introduction of additional incentive of 5 per cent bonus per dollar sent.

Furthermore, banks recently announced plans to double the incentives, allowing relatives of expatriates to receive an extra 5 per cent incentive on every remitted dollar.

It raised the exchange rate to slightly above Tk116, to remitters, exceeding the open market rate and close to the informal Hundi system. This encouraged expatriate Bangladeshis to use banking channels to send their money.

Experts said this trend will alleviate the dollar crisis and boost the reserves.

Zahid Hossain, the former chief economist at the Dhaka office of the World Bank, explained, "The increase in incentives is driving remittances through legal channels, which, in turn, will facilitate meeting import expenses, ultimately benefiting the country's economy."

During this period, seven banks did not receive any remittances, including the state-owned Bangladesh Development Bank, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, private banks like Community Bank and Citizens Bank, as well as foreign banks such as Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, and the State Bank of India.

September saw expatriates sending $1.35 billion, the lowest in 41 months, since May 2019.

In contrast, July and August saw remittances worth $1.97 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively, while a record-breaking $2.19 billion flowed into the country in June, marking the highest monthly remittance inflow in nearly three years. This surge followed the record expatriate earnings of $2.59 billion in July 2020.

Officials attributed the surge in remittances to expatriates using banking channels.

In fiscal 2022-2023, expatriates sent $2,161 million through banking channels, marking the second-highest annual figure ever. This substantial flow of funds follows the peak remittance of $2,477 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt ready to hold talks with BNP to resolve crisis: Kamal
Hasina, Modi open 3 projects to foster trade, tourism, people to people contact  
US closely monitoring BD polls environment: Miller
Raised incentive sees surge in expatriates' remittances
Saima Wazed elected WHO Regional Director for South East Asia Region
7 more die with dengue in 24hrs
Myanmar team in BD for Rohingya repatriation talks
US, UK, Canada unveil new sanctions on supporters of Myanmar military


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft