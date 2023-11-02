Raised incentive sees surge in expatriates' remittances

Bangladesh received remittances worth $1.98 billion equivalent to Tk 218.5 billion, in October, according to Bangladesh Bank.Remittance in taka was calculated on the basis of Tk110.5 per dollar.The surge in remittances was attributed to the introduction of additional incentive of 5 per cent bonus per dollar sent.Furthermore, banks recently announced plans to double the incentives, allowing relatives of expatriates to receive an extra 5 per cent incentive on every remitted dollar.It raised the exchange rate to slightly above Tk116, to remitters, exceeding the open market rate and close to the informal Hundi system. This encouraged expatriate Bangladeshis to use banking channels to send their money.Experts said this trend will alleviate the dollar crisis and boost the reserves.Zahid Hossain, the former chief economist at the Dhaka office of the World Bank, explained, "The increase in incentives is driving remittances through legal channels, which, in turn, will facilitate meeting import expenses, ultimately benefiting the country's economy."During this period, seven banks did not receive any remittances, including the state-owned Bangladesh Development Bank, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, private banks like Community Bank and Citizens Bank, as well as foreign banks such as Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, and the State Bank of India.September saw expatriates sending $1.35 billion, the lowest in 41 months, since May 2019.In contrast, July and August saw remittances worth $1.97 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively, while a record-breaking $2.19 billion flowed into the country in June, marking the highest monthly remittance inflow in nearly three years. This surge followed the record expatriate earnings of $2.59 billion in July 2020.Officials attributed the surge in remittances to expatriates using banking channels.In fiscal 2022-2023, expatriates sent $2,161 million through banking channels, marking the second-highest annual figure ever. This substantial flow of funds follows the peak remittance of $2,477 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.