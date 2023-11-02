Saima Wazed elected WHO Regional Director for South East Asia Region

Saima Wazed was elected as the Regional Director (RD) of the South East Asia Regional Organization (SEARO) of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the term 2024-2028.She bagged 08 votes in the bid while the other candidate Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by the government of Nepal, secured 02 votes at the 76th session of the Regional Committee for SEARO's annual governing body meeting of WHO in New Delhi on Wednesday. However, the election was held by secret ballot with the participation of the 10 member States of the SEARO, Foreign Ministry release said.Her name will now be submitted for appointment by the 154th session of the WHO Executive Board, which will take place on January 22-27, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.Saima Wazed is the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is globally famed for her role as a mental health expert-particularly autism. She is an advisor to the WHO's director-general for mental health.After winning the election for the post of WHO regional director, Saima Wazed in an instant reaction on Wednesday said she was looking forward "to building a healthier Southeast Asia".She paid tribute to the outgoing regional director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, for her decade of service to the public health of the region.She also paid a special tribute to her rival candidate, Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya of Nepal, and said he had been an "invaluable asset" to the WHO, hoping that Southeast Asia would continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience.Saima took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her instant reaction after the election in which she got eight votes out of 10."Thank you to @WHOSEARO Member States for choosing me to be their next Regional Director!""I would like to pay tribute to our outgoing RD, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, for her decade of service to the public health of our region.""A special tribute as well for my fellow nominee in this race, Dr Acharya. In his long & distinguished career, he has been an invaluable asset to @WHO - and I hope our region will continue to benefit from his knowledge & experience.""I look forward to building a healthier South-East Asia," reads her post.The SEARO is one of the six regions of WHO with its headquarters in New Delhi, India. It comprises 11 countries, namely, Bangladesh, Bhutan, DPR Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor Leste. The SEARO is headed by the RD who is nominated by the members of the SEARO countries.Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducted an effective campaign in favour of the Bangladesh candidature since the very beginning of the election process.This election with overwhelming support reflects the recognition of Saima's passion and relentless work in public health and demonstrates the confidence and trust of the region in her leadership skills, the release said.