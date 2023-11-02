JCD, Shibir, BCL clash in Sylhet

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) workers chased Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Shibir activists at Bandar Bazar in Sylhet. At that time, the Chhatra Dal workers beat up Chhatra League workers who came on motorcycles. This resulted in unrest around the Bandar Bazar area of the city.The incident took place on the second day of the blockade on Wednesday afternoon.Locals said that Delwar Hossain Dinar and his workers of Chhatra Dal suddenly took out a procession in the Bandar Bazar area at noon. They started picketing on the road. At one stage, another procession of the Shibir came to that area. When Chhatra Dal and Shibir workers were protesting together on the road, workers of the Telihaur group of Chhatra League were crossing the area on 5 motorcycles. At that time, Chhatra Dal and Shibir workers chased and beat up the Chhatra League workers on two motorcycles.Others fled the scene. Chhatra League leader Muhib was seriously injured in the incident. Being informed, a group of Swechasebak League activists chased the Chhatra Dal and Shibir workers through the Mahajanpatti area.