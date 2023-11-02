People involved in violence to be brought to book: IGP

Those involved in violence and arson attacks across Bangladesh prior to and during the hartal and blockade enforced by BNP-Jamaat will be arrested after investigating each incident and legal action will be taken, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Wednesday.Claiming that a quarter with vested interests is involved in attempts to destabilise the country, the police chief said, "If anyone enforces any programme, people have the right to observe it. But people should also be able to commute on the road freely; it's their right. So, we are going to take measures to ensure that people can move about freely," he said.The IGP came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting policemen injured during the BNP-police clashes on October 28, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He also said that there was no lack of security measures during BNP's October 28 rally.