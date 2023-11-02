Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

People involved in violence to be brought to book: IGP

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


Those involved in violence and arson attacks across Bangladesh prior to and during the hartal and blockade enforced by BNP-Jamaat will be arrested after investigating each incident and legal action will be taken, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Wednesday.

Claiming that a quarter with vested interests is involved in attempts to destabilise the country, the police chief said, "If anyone enforces any programme, people have the right to observe it. But people should also be able to commute on the road freely; it's their right. So, we are going to take measures to ensure that people can move about freely," he said.
The IGP came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting policemen injured during the BNP-police clashes on October 28, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.  He also said that there was no lack of security measures during BNP's October 28 rally.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


JCD, Shibir, BCL clash in Sylhet
People involved in violence to be brought to book: IGP
Around 420 children killed or injured in Gaza daily : UNICEF
Another wave of Israeli strikes hit Gaza refugee camp as crossing opens for foreigners and wounded
Journo abducted, tortured by miscreants at Jatrabari
ECNEC approves DPP of 4 bypasses, one flyover
CEC calls all stake-holder ministries to ensure free, fair, peaceful polls
Stray incidents during 2nd day of blockade in Ctg


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft