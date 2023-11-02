Around 420 children killed or injured in Gaza daily : UNICEF

RABAT, Nov 1: On average, around 420 children are killed or injured every day in Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has told Al Jazeera."An average of 420 Palestinian children have been killed or injured every day in the Gaza Strip since October 7," the channel reported.The channel quoted a UNICEF spokesperson as saying that "the numbers are appalling." "Reportedly more than 3,450 children killed; staggeringly this rises significantly every day," he said. "Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children." �TASS