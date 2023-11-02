Journo abducted, tortured by miscreants at Jatrabari

Special Correspondent of daily Khoborer Kagoj, Masudur Rahman, was abducted and brutally tortured by unknown miscreants at Jatrabari in the city on October 27.Masudur Rahman under the penname of Rahman Masud published several investigative reports on sea pirates of Sundarban in various media. Recently, he was working on counterfeit notes, according to him. Rahman Masud filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station on October 31.According to the case statement, Rahman Masud was abducted and brutally tortured by 7 to 8 unknown people in front of Kajla Fatema Naz petrol pump under Jatrabari Police Station on 8:00pm on October 27.Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhter Hossain expressed grave concern over the abduction and brutal torture of Rahman Masud.