ECNEC approves DPP of 4 bypasses, one flyover

CHATTORAM, Nov 1: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for construction of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for building four bypass roads and one flyover.The ECNEC approved the project with Tk 8,556.17 crore in a meeting held on October 31 with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.The consultant of the project, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had prepared the DPP.Project manager Zulfiqar Ahmed hoped that the construction works of the project are expected to begin at the end of the current year.According to the feasibility study report four bypasses and a flyover should be constructed to rid the road of five major bottlenecks.According to the report, there will be 5.4 km long Patiya bypass, 3.3 km Dohazari bypass, 5.1 km Lohagara bypass, 6.8 km Chakaria bypass, and 3.5 km Keranihat flyover.The bypasses will be four lanes with a 2.5 metre wide breakdown lane on each side and the flyover will be six lanes.The government is working to improve traffic flow on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway as congestion and crashes are becoming increasingly common due to heavy traffic.The government has been trying to rid the highway of bottlenecks within the next few years because the number of vehicles will significantly rise once the Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Maheshkhali comes into operation in 2026.Besides, Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway will be connected with the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali Deep Sea Port and Teknaf land port.Meanwhile, "Exchange of Notes" and "Loan Agreements" for the project were signed between Bangladesh and Japan on March 29 this year.Japan will provide 55,729 million Japanese yen or $429 million for the 1st tranche of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project for construction of four bypasses and one flyover.The rate of interest of this loan will be 1.20 per cent for construction, 0.01 per cent for consultancy service and Front End Fee (at a time) 0.2 per cent. The repayment period will be 30 years which includes 10 years of grace period.