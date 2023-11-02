CEC calls all stake-holder ministries to ensure free, fair, peaceful polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal directed the secretaries and heads of ministries concerned to perform duties properly to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election.As part of the preparations of the announcement of the election schedule, the EC held a meeting with the heads of all ministries, central bank and government organizations on Wednesday. CEC Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting.Speaking to journalists after the meeting EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said, "To ensure free, fair and credible elections we discussed with our stake holders including public administration, home, finance, information, road transport, shipping and education ministries. We reminded them about their election time duties.""In the inter-ministerial meeting, all the agendas were discussed in detail. The Election Commission's messaged they should fulfill their responsibilities in organizing a fair, beautiful, peaceful general election."EC Secretary said the respective ministries and departments will do, what they have to do in the light of the new regulations."Anyone who has to do in the matter of election will implement as per the directives of the EC. The EC has given some instructions for them to conduct fair and orderly elections," the EC Secretary added.During the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the EC directed everything about the responsibilities of the EC's stake holders.Amid conflict and violence in the political arena, the 90-day countdown to the 12th National Assembly elections began on Wednesday.According to the rules, the Election Commission has to complete this election between November 1 and January 29, 2024. The constitutional body is preparing for that purpose.