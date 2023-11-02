Video
Stray incidents during 2nd day of blockade in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: The second day of the countrywide three-day blockade, enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties on Wednesday, passed off in the Chattogram Port City peacefully with stray incidents of violence.

According to police, some criminals set ablaze one passenger bus at Patiya and two trucks at Rangunia in the morning.

Karnaphuli Police said, some criminals set a passenger bus on fire at Vellapara area under Karnaphuli POlice Station at around 8 am.  But there was no casualty in the incident.

In another incident, some criminals set fire to two trucks in the morning at Rangunia on Chattogram-Kaptai Highway.

The BGB is on patrol in Sitakunda and Mirsarai upazilas to provide security to traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The BNP announced a nationwide blockade on road, rail, and river traffic from Tuesday to Thursday after violence surrounding its antigovernment rally in Dhaka on October 28.

Jamaat-e-Islami, also took a similar programme.

The civic life of the port city was quite normal. Traffic movement in the city was also normal since the morning as a good number of motor  vehicles mostly buses, auto rickshaws and  rickshaws were seen plying on the city streets.  Attendance in public, private offices and banks were normal and trading activities at Chaktai-Khatungonj, the prime wholesale business hub in the country, was also normal, Khatungonj business association sources said.

Work in all industries in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) went on as usual and attendance there was normal. All scheduled trains to and from the port city ran, Railway authorities said.
 
Scheduled domestic and international flights took off from and landed at Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport, airport sources said.  

Loading and unloading in the port and outer anchorage were as usual but transportation of goods to and from the port remained suspended. Security was beefed up in Chattogram and adjacent districts.

Police contingents were seen deployed at almost every major street of Chattogram since early Tuesday.

Apart from the police,  Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remain deployed in Chattogram and other parts of the district to put off destructive activities.  

No long-distance buses left or arrived at  the inter-district terminals at GEC crossing, Pahartali and Bahaddarhat.  

Ruling Awami League and its front organisations dominated almost all the city streets by holding rallies and bringing out processions.



