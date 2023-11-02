Abbas, Alal, Sarwardi remanded for different terms in separate cases

BNP's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi were placed on several days remand in three separate cases filing over the clashes on October 28 in Dhaka.Mirza Abbas was placed on a five-day remand in a case involving an act of sabotage and attempts to snatch away pistols from the law enforcers, Moazzem Hossain Alal was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over vandalizing Rajarbagh Police Liberation War Museum and Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi was placed on eight-day remand in a case filed over his connection with Mian Arefi, fake adviser of US President Joe Biden.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the remand orders in the three cases against Mirza Abbas, Alal and Gen Sarwardi.Sub Inspector Nur Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Mirza Abbas before the court with a prayer for a five-day remand. The country's senior politician Mirza Abbas, taking permission from the court, said, "Some vested quarters want to obliterate us from Bangladesh. One day this country will be leaderless. Not only BNP, Awami League will also be leaderless."A large number of pro-BNP lawyers led by Mohsin Miah, stood for him in court while Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the State. Mustafizur Rahman, Sub-Inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station, filed the case accusing Mirza Abbas as the prime suspect on October 29. Forty-nine BNP men were identified as suspects while 700 to 800 unidentified individuals have been mentioned in the case.Sub Inspector Farhad Matubbor of the Paltan Police Station, also the IO of the case produced Alal before the court with a prayer for a ten-day remand for questioning. He was made accused in a case filed with Paltan Police Station for vandalizing Rajarbagh Police Liberation War Museum on October 28.Rana plaza rescue operation military official Hasan Sarwardi was produced before the CMM court by the Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Md Jamal Uddin Mir and prayed to the court to grant a 10-day remand for interrogation.