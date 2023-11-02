Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Abbas, Alal, Sarwardi remanded for different terms in separate cases

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

BNP's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi were placed on several days remand in three separate cases filing over the clashes on October 28 in Dhaka.

Mirza Abbas was placed on a five-day remand in a case involving an act of sabotage and attempts to snatch away pistols from the law enforcers,  Moazzem Hossain Alal was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over vandalizing Rajarbagh Police Liberation War Museum and  Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi was placed on eight-day remand in a case filed  over his connection with Mian Arefi, fake adviser of US President Joe Biden.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the remand orders in the three cases against Mirza Abbas, Alal and Gen Sarwardi.

Sub Inspector Nur Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Mirza Abbas before the court with a prayer for a five-day remand. The country's senior politician Mirza Abbas, taking permission from the court, said, "Some vested quarters want to obliterate us from Bangladesh. One day this country will be leaderless. Not only BNP, Awami League will also be leaderless."

A large number of pro-BNP lawyers led by Mohsin Miah, stood for him in court while Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the State. Mustafizur Rahman, Sub-Inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station, filed the case accusing Mirza Abbas as the prime suspect on October 29. Forty-nine BNP men were identified as suspects while 700 to 800 unidentified individuals have been mentioned in the case.

Sub Inspector Farhad Matubbor of the Paltan Police Station, also the IO of the case produced Alal before the court with a prayer for a ten-day remand for questioning. He was made accused in a case filed with Paltan Police Station for vandalizing Rajarbagh Police Liberation War Museum on October 28.

Rana plaza rescue operation military official Hasan Sarwardi was produced before the CMM court by the Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Md Jamal Uddin Mir and prayed to the court to grant a 10-day remand for interrogation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Abbas, Alal, Sarwardi remanded for different terms in separate cases
BNP takes path of terrorism in guise of systematic movement: Quader
Govt ignoring int’l calls for restraint: HRW
BD to raise objection to UN Human Rights statement on Dhaka violence
PM to attend Confce on Women in Islam in KSA from Nov 6
CJ, CEC discuss judges’ duties during JS polls
RMG workers block Mirpur-10 intersection
BNP’s 2nd day of blockade passes off with isolated incidents


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft