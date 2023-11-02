Video
BNP takes path of terrorism in guise of systematic movement: Quader

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP has taken the path of terrorism in guise of its so-called systematic movement.

"Military dictator Ziaur Rahman formed BNP by destroying the ideals and democratic spirit of the great Liberation War," he said in a statement issued condemning and protesting BNP's falsehood against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Radical communalism and terrorism have been the main weapons of BNP's politics since its birth, the AL general secretary said, adding that now they (BNP men) have again chosen the path of terrorism in guise of its so-called systematic movement.

He said the Awami League is committed to establishing democracy in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The emergence, development and establishment of democracy have been accomplished in the country under leadership of the Awami League, he said.

BNP claims itself to be a pro-democracy party, but it is basically an anti-democracy and anti-state force, he said, adding that is why BNP considers Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League as the main enemies.

Quader said the country's people witnessed the violence committed by BNP's terrorist forces in the name of the so-called rally on October 28 through pictures and news published in the media.    �BSS




