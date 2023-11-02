Video
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:54 AM
Home Back Page

BD to raise objection to UN Human Rights statement on Dhaka violence

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh is set to lodge an 'objection' letter to the UN Human Rights Office for its recent statement on recent violent incidents in Dhaka, as the narratives are faulty and deviate from reality.

"The UN Human Rights Office is not "correctly" informed on recent violent incidents in Dhaka, which is "very unfortunate," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Wednesday.

"Many narratives are faulty and deviate from reality. They have an information gap. We will draw their attention," he told reporters, we are set to protest it, noting that the government will give a fact-based reply to the leading UN body on human rights.

"It is really unfortunate to see such an information gap," the Foreign Minister said.

He made all these remarks while asked his comment on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday.

"The organization in a statement said that it is deeply concerned by the series of violent incidents during the ongoing protests in Bangladesh. On Saturday, opposition party protesters attacked the residences of the chief justice and other judges, and approximately 30 journalists were assaulted by the protesters and masked individuals riding on motorcycles, who are "thought to have been" ruling party supporters," said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday adding that noting that it is deeply concerned by the series of violent incidents during the ongoing protests in Bangladesh.

The UN human rights body also urged all political actors in Bangladesh to make it clear that such violence is unacceptable and to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence.

"As the country heads towards elections, we call on all political actors to make clear that such violence is unacceptable and to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence," it said.

Responding to a question on the so-called "adviser to US President Biden", Momen said BNP remains busy with "false and fake things." He said that BNP also gave false and distorted information about the violence in Dhaka.




